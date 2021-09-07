PICTURES | Credit Union presents €152,000 to Longford groups

The Social and Cultural Committee of Mullingar Credit Union recently held its annual event to present awards to some of the local voluntary organisations that it is supporting this year.

The purpose of the fund is to give recognition and financial support to voluntary organisations that make such a valuable contribution to the quality of life within the local community.

The funding initiative is now in its 24th year and to date has provided a total of €1.8 million to local voluntary organisations.

This year the Credit Union has been able to support over 300 individual organisations.

Again, this year the Credit Union supported a wide range of organisations in the local area working in variety of sectors and projects such as community and social development, youth activities, the disability and active age sector and sporting organisations.

Every year the Credit Union places advertisements in the local papers, the Credit Union website and in the Credit Union offices inviting voluntary organisations to apply for funding for their projects. The response this year has again been tremendous.

The work of the Committee and the awards it makes are detailed each year in the Annual Report of the Credit Union.

This year the presentation evenings were again curtailed due to the Covid-19 restrictions but the Committee felt it was important to hold a number of small event to recognise the work of so many people who have been working away throughout the crises, trying to keep their organisations going and providing support to the wider community.

Speaking at the presentations Paul Isdell, Chairperson of Mullingar Credit Union, paid tribute to the many volunteers and their respective organisations for their ongoing valuable work in the community.

He said it was fitting that the Credit Union as a voluntary led organisation should recognise and financially support the work of other voluntary organisations where possible, the funding provided through the Social and Cultural Fund is a demonstration of this support.

Brian Gillen, Chairperson of the Social and Cultural Committee, spoke of the satisfaction felt by the Credit Union of continuing to be in a financial position to support local voluntary organisations, many of whom have seen their fund raising activities severely curtailed by the current restrictions.

He said that again this year the Committee particularly wanted to provide financial help to voluntary organisations who had been at the forefront of providing support for the wider community during the crises.

The amalgamation with Longford has been a huge success and has enhanced the ability to assist and recognise the efforts of voluntary organisations in the Longford area.

MCU were delighted to be able to invite some of these voluntary groups to The Longford Arms on Thursday night last to show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication.