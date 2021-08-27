Fond farewells to Longford ICA Moydow Guild

It was with a very heavy heart that members of Longford Federation ICA travelled to Moydow Commuity Centre last Wednesday evening to close the Moydow Guild, which has been in operation since 1963, making it one of the older guilds in the county.
Tributes were paid to President of the Guild, Mai Kelly, who has been a huge part of the ICA for over 43 years, keeping it going along with her daughters.
However, with Mai’s decision to step down from the guild after over four decades of service, and a lack of new members to continue the tradition, the decision was made to close the guild.
Through the years, Mai has helped so many guild members to perfect a variety of different crafts and she will be sorely missed from federation meetings and all ICA activities going forward.
A presentation was made to the well loved guild president at last week’s meeting, with members extending special thanks to Mary Leavy Lenehan for the use of the Community Centre, Kevin Casey for the beautiful bog oak sculpture presented to Mai, and Mary at Creations Flower & Gift Shop for the flowers gifted to Mai on the night.
PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN
More News
The death or incapacity of a loved one is hard enough to deal with, and you don’t want to unnecessarily add financial complications to the mix
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.