Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Fond farewells to Longford ICA Moydow Guild

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

It was with a very heavy heart that members of Longford Federation ICA travelled to Moydow Commuity Centre last Wednesday evening to close the Moydow Guild, which has been in operation since 1963, making it one of the older guilds in the county.

Tributes were paid to President of the Guild, Mai Kelly, who has been a huge part of the ICA for over 43 years, keeping it going along with her daughters.

However, with Mai’s decision to step down from the guild after over four decades of service, and a lack of new members to continue the tradition, the decision was made to close the guild.

Through the years, Mai has helped so many guild members to perfect a variety of different crafts and she will be sorely missed from federation meetings and all ICA activities going forward.

A presentation was made to the well loved guild president at last week’s meeting, with members extending special thanks to Mary Leavy Lenehan for the use of the Community Centre, Kevin Casey for the beautiful bog oak sculpture presented to Mai, and Mary at Creations Flower & Gift Shop for the flowers gifted to Mai on the night.

PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media