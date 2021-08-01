PICTURES | Music, sun & fun in Ballinalee for Longford Live and Local

As we move through the Summer, Longford Live & Local is making its way across the county, like a much needed travelling circus, bringing with it, entertainment from Longford’s many talented musicians and entertainers. Enjoying the music from Mick Flavin, NEON and Ríl Óg on Saturday last wk in Maguire Park, Ballinalee, crowds gathered to enjoy some live music in the sunshine.
Pictures: Shelley Corcoran
At Nally’s Hyundai garage, Ballymahon for the Longford GAA, supported by Club Longford ‘win a Hyundai Tucson and a Center Parcs Holiday’ draw were Albert Cooney and Mark Connellan
Pikes versus Cannon. General Manager Bartle D'Arcy in period dress outside the Knights and Conquests Exhibition Centre where History comes alive.
