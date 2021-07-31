Longford students excel in Mental Health Photography Competition

Mental health awareness is one of the most important things our young people can learn about in school and, through the mental health photography competition, students learn to do just that.
Facilitated by local photographer, Shelley Corcoran, students learn the skills needed to take creative and artistic photographs.
While learning about the importance of looking after your mental health, they use these valuable skills to take photographs which get the message of mental health awareness across.
Winners, pictured here, were selected from St Mel’s College, Mean Scoil Mhuire and Cnoc Mhuire Granard.
