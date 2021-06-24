Garda Mounted Unit visits Ballymahon and Longford

It's been an exciting morning for the residents of Ballymahon following a visit by the Garda Mounted Unit.
Batman and Laoch, along with their Garda handlers, came to visit Ballymahon at the request of the Community Policing Unit before heading into Longford town on patrol.
They started off at St Matthew's National School where they were welcomed by the children, before heading to St Christopher's in Ballymahon, followed by Thomand Lodge Nursing Home.
They had one last photo opportunity with Bridgeways Family Resource Centre and more of the local children before making their way to Longford town for a patrol through the estates, Main Street and canal line.
