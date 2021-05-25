Dramatic weather change on the way say the forecasters

A remarkable change in the weather is in the pipeline with temperatures set to soar in by the weekend.

Pictures produced by Met Éireann's official forecasting partner the Met Office show the extent of the change to come by Sunday. (see pics above or tweet below)

It says the cool low pressure dominated air just to the north will give way to a warmer high pressure weather pattern developing.

Met Éireann says changeable weather will give way to drier conditions over the weekend as temperatures gradually increase. MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

The UK is currently in cool low pressure dominated air just to the north of the #jetstream (white arrows), giving ⛈️. However, by the time we get to the #BankHolidayWeekend the jet will have moved away to the north, allowing a warmer high pressure #weather pattern to develop ️ pic.twitter.com/M0weX9ymlt May 25, 2021

NATIONAL FORECAST issued on May 25.

Wednesday: Wednesday will be dry in most areas with a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers. However it will remain mostly cloudy in southwest Munster with occasional light patchy rain near the coast. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.

Dry with clear spells for most, cloud will thicken in Munster with rain developing here overnight. Some mist and fog will likely form in light southeast or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, less cold in the southwest.

THURSDAY: Dry with sunny spells to begin in many areas. However, rain in Munster will slowly spread northeastwards to other areas through the day as a moderate southeast breeze picks up. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, possibly reaching a degree higher in the sunshine before the arrival of rain.

Becoming dry with clear spells over the western half of the country overnight, with cloudy conditions and outbreaks of rain continuing further east. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light westerly winds.

FRIDAY: Good dry spells with some sunshine across the western half of the country, cloudier further east with outbreaks of rain and drizzle lingering in some parts through the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light winds. Some outbreaks of rain continuing overnight, with mostly dry weather and clear spells in the west. Some mist and fog may form where skies are clear. Overnight lows of 7 to 10 degrees.

SATURDAY: Saturday will have good dry periods and sunny spells, however scattered showers will develop during the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light southerly breezes. Becoming mostly dry and clear overnight.

SUNDAY: Early indications suggest Sunday will have dry and sunny spells in many areas with a few showers around during the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.