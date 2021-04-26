Back in the swing of things as County Longford Golf Club welcomes RTÉ to pristine reopened course

There was a great buzz of excitement and anticipation around County Longford Golf Club this morning as the course reopened following the easing the Covid-19 restrictions.

Co Longford Golf Club were delighted to welcome RTE's Ciaran Mullooly and the TV and radio crews to their club to recognise the opening of golf courses nationwide.

Club President Matt Farrell, Captain Colm Hughes and Lady Captain Annette Kane welcomed the cameras to the club this morning and it is great for the club to help promote their beautiful course nationwide.

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly will also visit the club to share the occasion putting Co Longford Golf Club firmly in the spotlight as the nation's golfers take to the fairways once again.

Co Longford Golf Club already featured Morning Ireland and keep an eye on the RTE news throughout the day for more.

Golf Courses Reopen

Co Longford Golf Club will open from Monday, April 26 for members only; Green Fee payment will not be allowed in these early weeks of return. Golfers must only travel from within their county or within 20km of their home to play golf. Further guidance for golfers and golf clubs is contained in the General Guidance document below.



In the initial phase, the Irish Government have decided that participants in sport and exercise activity must be from no more than two households.

Therefore, groups playing on golf courses during this initial phase must be confined to a maximum of two households. This means that all tee times must be either two- balls, or alternatively three-balls .

Daily timesheets are restricted as follows:

• Two-balls at eight-minute intervals or longer

• Three-balls from no more than two households at nine-minute intervals or longer

• 4 Balls are not allowed for the present.

• Tee times must be booked in advance online. Clubs must ensure that players’ names are recorded on timesheets and timesheets must be kept for a period of at least six weeks to assist with contact tracing should the need arise.

• Only members who have paid their membership (inc signed up to Direct Debits) by March 31 or made arrangements with the treasurer will be live on the BRS System and be able to book a slot.

• The timesheet will be open 7 days before the beginning of the following week so that booking will be available to all on an equitable basis.

• Members will be allowed to book a maximum of 2 slots each week.

• If members book a third slot then the 3rd slot will be deleted. This is to allow all members to get the opportunity to get out playing and also prevent slots being booked and not being used which occurred after the last course closure.

• Please note in order to allow members to take advantage of extra free slots members may book these extra slots on the day prior to play. This will mean that members who are free to play more than two rounds per week can do so but they must be booked one day prior to playing.

• Similar protocols will be in place as was the case after the previous lockdown .

Members are reminded that membership can be paid by sending a cheque to the office or by paying by card over the phone. Please leave a voice message and your call will be returned. Bank transfers can also take place by using the clubs bank details which can be found on membership invoices.