St John’s pupils highlight environmental issues in Eco Art project

Fourth, fifth and sixth class pupils of St John’s National School in Longford town teamed up with Longford County Council and local photographer Shelley Corcoran recently to take part in a special Eco Art project.

“The Art project’s theme was water,” said photographer, Shelley Corcoran.

“All photographs were taken by the students exploring this theme. Looking at how water is vital for life, how we use it every day and the fact that it is our responsibility to protect our water.”

St John’s NS is one of five schools in Longford taking part in the Eco Art project, according to Gary Brady of Longford County Council’s Environmental Department.

The project used the medium of art to highlight environmental issues.

“The project was co-funded by myself in Longford County Council and the Karen Kennedy from the Local Authorities Waters Programme,” said Mr Brady.

“The theme for this was water quality protection and conservation – protecting and valuing local streams, rivers and lakes in Co Longford.

“We asked local artists who specialise in different art forms to team up with a school and collaborate on the school’s idea.

“So we paired Shelley Corcoran who uses the medium of photography with St John’s NS on the Battery Road and they worked together in using photographs to highlight local water issues such as pollution from litter and also highlight other pressures our local water sources are under.

“With the Covid-19 lockdowns, it took longer than expected to complete but Shelley did a fantastic job putting together all the photos and creating a collage to form a canvas, on which the photos were printed which represents the river and highlights the students work.”

Local artist Phil Atkinson also got involved with the project, working with pupils from Glen NS, Edgeworthstown and Granard Convent.

Stephanine Hanlon worked with Forgney NS, while Mo Robertson paired up with pupils at St Columba’s NS in Mullinalaghta.

All but two schools have finished their projects so far.