Longford County Council promoting the protection of drinking water from pesticides in Lough Rinn Forbes catchment area

Do you need to use pesticides in your garden, on driveways or around your sports grounds?



As well as providing drinking water, our rivers and lakes sustain biodiversity and are vulnerable to pesticide contamination.



A single drop of pesticide is enough to breach the drinking water limit in a small stream for up to 30 kilometres.



Find out what you can do to protect our drinking water from pesticides by contacting your local council.



Telephone 043 33 43462 or email environment@longfordcoco.ie



For more information visit www.longfordcoco.ie



Your local council - Promoting the protection of Drinking Water from Pesticides in Lough Rinn Forbes Catchment Area.