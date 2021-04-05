PICTURES | Tashinny pupils clean up the village for National Spring Clean

Pupils and teachers at Tashinny National School were out in force last Friday afternoon as they cleaned up the village as part of the annual Spring Clean.

Acommpanied by their teachers, the pupils donned hi-vis vests, rubbish bags and litter pickers and split up into small groups to cover the entirety of the village and roads around it.

Ditches looked far cleaner when they were done, with several bags of litter gathered from around the area.

The National School would like to especially thank Gary Brady of Longford County Council for supporting them in their efforts to take part in the National Spring Clean, in which the school has been involved for many years.