Met Éireann weather charts and forecast reveal a cold and breezy Easter

Met Éireann's forecast shows that the weather system that will bring a snowy spring freeze starting on Easter Sunday could mean cold and unsettled conditions through most of next week.

The summary national outlook says there will be a dry and settled start to the weekend but it will turn unsettled and much cooler from Easter Sunday.

While part of the weekend could be summery in places, Sunday will turn very cold. Weather charts published by Met Éireann show the temperatures likely to be faced by the artic are which will sweep down over Ireland.

It will be a dramatic turnaround with the forecaster reporting temperatures above 20 degrees in Kerry on Holy Thursday. It is also expected to reach the high double figures temperature-wise on Saturday.

A max temperature of 21.2°C was recorded at our weather station at Valentia in Co.Kerry this afternoon!

When we get easterly winds, the warmest temperatures are generally in the west of the country. Valentia gets an extra boost as the Föhn effect increases temperatures here. pic.twitter.com/U3Y3MneMg9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 1, 2021

National forecast issued by Met Éireann at 4.50pm on April 1.

FRIDAY: Friday will be a dry day with long spells of spring sunshine. Highest temperatures generally of 12 to 16 degrees, mildest in the southwest, but light to moderate northeasterly breezes will keep top temperatures at a cool 9 to 11 degrees towards the north and east coast.

Continuing dry with clear spells on Friday night. Colder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees, in light north to northeast breezes.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another dry day with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, again coolest along the north and east coast due to a light north to northeast breeze.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells, but cloud will increase in the northwest towards morning. Some patches of mist and fog will develop. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with light, variable breezes becoming westerly later.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunshine in many places early on Sunday but cloud in the northwest will gradually build southeastwards through the morning. Rain will develop in the northwest later in the morning and will extend across the northern half of the country during the afternoon and possibly further south into the evening.

Afternoon temperatures will range 8 to 13 degrees but it will gradually become much colder from the northwest during the evening, so some falls of sleet will be possible in Ulster then. It will be a breezy day too with fresh and gusty west to northwest winds developing.

Sunday night will be cold and breezy. It will start off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and potentially snow in Ulster. Overnight most areas will become dry and clear, but wintry showers will persist in the north and northwest. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty northerly winds.

EASTER MONDAY: Monday will be cold and breezy with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, these mainly over the northern half of the country. Afternoon temperatures will only reach around 3 to 7 degrees and there will be an added wind chill in fresh and gusty north westerly winds.

It will stay cold on Monday night but winds will be lighter so the frost will develop in places. There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered wintry showers, mainly in the north and west. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks set to be another cold day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry. Afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Staying cool and unsettled for the rest of the week.