Granard's Norman Heritage Park to feature wolves as part of Rewilding Europe Programme

The New Norman Heritage Park in Granard, Co. Longford, set to open in 2022, will feature Wolves as part of their rare breed livestock section after getting the go-ahead from the Rewilding Europe Programme.

"This is great news for us today to get this confirmation. Wolves would have been a big feature of the Norman landscape in Ireland and are extinct here for 250 years," said Bartle D'Arcy General Manager Granard Motte Development.

"We are only the second place in Ireland to qualify for this European funding and it is something that the Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin has previously supported when Rewilding was introduced as a policy by Green Party Leader Eamonn Ryan back in 2019.

"The Granard Wolf pack will be coming from the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie in the Scottish Highlands and will be able to roam a 2 acre area of the park freely using shock collars and radio fence technology. The howl of the wolf will greatly add to the atmosphere of our Norman Park."

The Norman Heritage Park will feature a full recreation of a fortified Norman Motte and Bailey and will include Burgess plots with a working forge and mill in the market square area. The existing Granard Motte is the tallest in Ireland at 163m above sea level and was founded by Richard de Tuite in 1199 as an outlier fort on the edge of the Norman Pale to protect it from the native Gael.

The Gaelic word for Wolf is “Mac an Tir” son of the land and a Wolfshead is still a term for outlaw in English Law.