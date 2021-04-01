PICTURES | Spreading Easter cheer among North Longford communities

Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Resource Services have been working with and supporting communities in North Longford, particularly, older people, for almost 35 years, and even the Covid pandemic has not managed to stop this important work.

Manager Jacqueline Kennedy and Community Development Officer Pamela Martin, said,

“While work could not continue as normal, support for older people is perhaps more important now than ever, and we have had to be innovative and look at the best way to continue to support our local community and the over 100 participants who meet and are involved in all our activities on a regular basis.”

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Resource Services have a regular Friendly Call Service to all participants and this has proven vital to staying connected. They are also on the end of the phone to help out or collect or deliver for anyone in need.

Online projects have been another way of linking in, such as the Rath Mhuire Men’s Group, Heritage & Restoration Project which won the National Heritage Week Longford ‘County Award’, and was a real boost for all the participants. This project is now on the men’s website rathmhuiremensclub.com.

The Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Resource Services team, Marie, Mary, Celine, Kevin & Hugh over the past year, obviously observing strict protocols and social distancing and using the centre vehicle, have been delivering information and activity packs along with some nice surprises and treats right across the North Longford region.

These deliveries, particularly at Christmas and this Easter season have been a huge success as can be seen from the photographs.

Manager Jacqueline remarked, ‘Our motto has always been ‘caring & sharing’ and we are delighted to be able to continue doing this during this difficult time and hopefully look forward to meeting all our friends and participants again in the not too distant future.”