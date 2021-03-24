Collect your fresh daffodils in Longford and make a donation to Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day

It's Daffodil Day on Friday, March 26. This is a national fund-raising day for the Irish Cancer Society in aid of their various services including their night nursing and volunteer driving services.

To help them provide many services this year Daffodil Day is not taking place in the usual way with street collections. It's mostly with online events and donations via post, transfers or by donating online. Please consider a donation.

Ann and Richard Howard in Creenagh, Newtownforbes, Longford are offering an opportunity for you to collect some fresh daffodils from their gate on Daffodil Day next Friday.

Feel free to take a bunch and make a small donation either online or via the collection box at the gate. Due to Covid-19 we cannot meet you. www.cancersociety.ie

