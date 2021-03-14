PICTURES | Ardagh twins donate hair to cancer charity

Ardagh twins Chloe and Kayla Reilly have made a considerable contribution donating their hair to charity to make wigs for cancer patients.

Chloe and Kayla pledged their hair back in October in an online fundraiser for Paint it Pink.

As very active members of Ardagh Girl Guides, October would normally see the girls busily crafting in preparation for the Annual Paint it Pink fundraiser, however the pandemic made this year's event impossible.

Whilst brainstorming at one of the Guide meetings the girls mentioned they intended to make the hair donation and wondered if somehow this gesture could be used as part of the fundraiser.

Taking to Facebook Ardagh Girl Guides created a Sponsored Ponytail donation page for Paint it Pink. Donations from the community poured in and the girls successfully raised €829 for The Marie Keating Foundation.

Then came the next lockdown and all hair appointments were put on hold!

However, last week the weight of the Girl Guides hair became too much and so mum Donna, also a Guide Leader with Ardagh Guides, had to step in with scissors ready to unburden Chloe and Kayla of their hair.

Bagging two ponytails 16 inches in length the girls' heads immediately felt a lot lighter!

Well done Chloe and Kayla, a very generous act in the middle of lockdown!