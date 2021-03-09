Longford tourism businesses all set for Virtual Meitheal

County Longford will be represented at this year’s Virtual Meitheal 2021.



Four Longford tourism businesses have been accepted by Fáilte Ireland to participate and sell their business to the overseas market.

The businesses are;

Fiona Egan Cloughan Farm & Cookery School

Cycle Tours Ireland

Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre

The Maria Edgeworth Centre



Meitheal is Ireland's largest business-to-business travel trade fair.

This year, Virtual Meitheal 2021 will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, April 13 - 15 .



Held annually each spring, Meitheal is a workshop that gives the Irish tourism industry and overseas tourism buyers from over 20 different countries the opportunity to meet and do business.



The event attracts around 700 participants each year made up of approximately 300 overseas buyers and 400 Irish industry partners.



Over 13,500 appointments are conducted over the two days with many new and important contracts signed.



All buyers are fully hosted by Fáilte Ireland.



2020 was the first ever Virtual Meitheal with 2021 following suit.



For more information, visit Longford Tourism website: www.longford.ie