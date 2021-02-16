Pandemic opens up new opportunity for Longford entrepreneur Laura Carrig

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have dealt a devastating blow to the vast bulk of Longford’s business fraternity, but for one entrepreneur behind arguably one of the county’s most novel new start-ups, it’s a moment in time which has opened up new opportunities.



Laura Carrig is the brains behind ‘Little Deer Gems’, a self made creation she operates from her home by creating dazzling polymer clay earrings from scratch.



The ambitious and straight talking 27-year-old, who named her unique venture after her son Oisín, told of how her move into the local entrepreneurial ranks first came about more by chance than design.



“I started my own business last year when I was out of work due to an emergency surgery I had in June,” she revealed.



“I’ve always been a creative person and I spent six weeks on bed resting, just watching tutorials and all sorts of creative stuff on Youtube and it was there I came across polymer clay which was really the start of it.”



That start, Laura modestly refers to, has seen the proud mother of one steadily expand her business without the financial wriggle room of other contemporary enterprises of its ilk.



Rather, the former Moyne Community School student has managed to amass a steadily growing client base through the likes of social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and via word of mouth.



And while those commercial inroads are starting to gradually pay off, Laura spoke of how her decision to open her own business enabled her to develop and enhance her own visionary capabilities.



“My creativity is hugely influenced by my family,” she added.



“All of us are creative. Everyone can knit, we all have blankets and jumpers that are handmade with love from beloved family members.



“I always remember when I was young how I loved the memories these handmade items held and the hours of work that went into them.”



Despite the challenges posed by the country’s current economic malaise, Laura has already set her sights on expanding her Little Deer Gems brand to incorporate home decor using the same polymer clay that goes into creating her elegant jewellery pieces.



In reserving a special mention for the “overwhelming” support she has received from family, friends, neighbours and steadfast customers, Laura spoke candidly of how she hopes to inspire her own son to follow in her go-getting footsteps.



“We have a little boy Oisín which means little deer (in Irish),” she explained.



“So when I was planning the business, it didn’t take long for it to fall into place. He keeps me going through all the madness. I just want him to see me follow my dreams and hope he does the same.”



From the impressive inroads already achieved by this industrious young businesswoman, it’s a desire which is already starting to reap the richest of dividends.



*To make contact with Laura, simply log onto her @littledeergems Instagram page or do so by following littledeergems on Facebook.