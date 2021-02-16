Longford to New York: Fundraiser for Meán Scoil Mhuire footballers

Ladies football in Meán Scoil Mhuire made a massive come back in 2020 with major wins across the board.



Our U14 ladies got to the Leinster Quarter Final, then Covid hit.



Currently, we have 70+ girls on our football panels-Senior, Junior and U14. They are an exceptionally talented bunch of ladies and love their Gaelic Football.



Last year, while competing, a few of our girls were disheartened when we did not have enough jerseys for all players. Our current kit consists of jerseys from the 1980s,1990s and early 2000.



Therefore, this year is our year to “Get Fit for a New Kit”. While Covid has stalled our GAA for now, our girls and management are eager to take on the challenge of running/walking the 5,004km to New York and keep the morale for fitness and competition among the team. This challenge is the basis for our Go Fund Me campaign, which we launched at the end of January.



The campaign has raised €1,530 as of February 4. The students are extremely enthusiastic about their endeavours.



First year student Lea Shannon explains; “So far I have really enjoyed working towards our goal. People were so generous and it was so rewarding to have people support us and want to see us do well.

I can’t wait to represent the school for the first time wearing our new kit”



Karen O’Boyle, TY student, recalls playing matches in old jerseys; “As everyone knows the jerseys we were wearing before were very old and they wouldn’t look right.



All of us had different shorts and socks and we just didn’t look like a team stepping on to the pitch.



Thanks to the generous people who donated towards our kit, which is hugely appreciated, we will now be able to afford our kit and we will also be more fit and motivated as a result of this challenge Ms Killeen set out for us.



Lastly, it distracted us from the crazy world that surrounds us right now which is always a bonus” Ava Shannon, a Fifth Year student, echoes O’Boyle’s sentiments about the importance of jerseys to a team; “A kit is so important to our team it’s what ties us all together and it makes us proud to represent our school.



For the first match that I had ever played for our school some of us wore long sleeved soccer jerseys, some wore no jerseys and there were 4 Gaelic jerseys we had from the 80s left for others.



We didn’t look like a team. Knowing that we could essentially have a proper set of modern Gaelic jerseys to wear helped motivate us to work hard towards our goal everyday”.



The spirit of the fundraiser is evident in the words of Elizabeth O’ Boyle, a Sixth Year student; “In reality I will probably never get to use these jerseys as I’m now in my Leaving Cert.



Ms Killeen has put so much genuine effort into trying to bring back Gaelic football into our school and clearly getting the interest back from students, with more than 70 of us running each week to reach New York.



Teams are a big part of school that’s exactly why we are doing this to create another Meán Scoil Mhuire team, so a big thanks to our community because when we play our next game we will look like one”



This fundraiser is inspiring our students in challenging times. It is raising spirts and hopes and all members of the Meán Scoil Mhuire community are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported this fundraiser.



Please show your support for our Longford to New York Challenge gofundme page by sponsoring our ladies football team on this go fund me page.





