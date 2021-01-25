Working with Bellamianta is a dream come true for Longford model Maura Higgins

Longford model Maura Higgins has said it is 'a dream come true' for the reality TV star to collaborate with Bellamianta Luxury Tanning and launch an array of scintillating tanning products.

Maura explained, “Working with Bellamianta is a dream come true. I’ve worn their tan for years and it’s a staple in my beauty regime, so to have my own luxury 7 piece collection with them is unbelievable."

Recalling her time on Love Island, the Ballymahon woman said she 'looked so pale' without her tan on.

She joked, "During my time on Love Island I couldn’t wear tan on my face as it blocked up my pores - I looked so pale!"

She said, "I wanted to create a range of tanning products for the face and body that don’t cause skin breakouts, so I’m super proud of this collection. These products are essentially summer in a bottle and I’m so excited for everyone to have gorgeous sun-kissed glows!”

Maura, dubbed the unofficial Queen of Ireland, sizzled in an array of rose gold themed images to celebrate the launch of her hotly anticipated collection with Bellamianta Luxury Tanning.

Maura is a long-time collaborator of Bellamianta Luxury Tanning, and she was their original Brand Ambassador long before gracing our TV screens on Love Island.

Maura's collection of 7 tanning necessities are both Vegan and Cruelty Free and infused with skin loving ingredients, and packed with Hyaluronic Acid, true to the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning brand. The tanning formulas are blended with a cocktail of Superfruits and Tropical Coconut Fragrance, making them the ultimate tanning and skincare infusion, just in time to bronze up for the warmer seasons ahead.

The New Bellamianta Luxury Tanning By Maura Higgins 7 Piece Collection is available on Boots online and in stores across Ireland and the UK as well as on www.bellamianta.com.