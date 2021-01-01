Ballymahon students show creative streak in photography competition

Ballymahon Community Gardaí in conjunction with Nally’s Circle K, Sean Clancy Photographer and Center Parcs, invited Ballymahon secondary school students to enter their photography competition entitled “A photo speaks a thousand words”.

It has to be acknowledged that the standard of entries from the Ballymahon students was outstanding and a tough decision had to be made.

Each entry was looked at in great detail with eight winners emerging from the competition. The winners were as follows: Hannah Daly, Transition Year, Mercy Secondary School; Aaron Kenny, Third Year, Mercy Secondary School.

Runners up in no particular order were Terri Kemple, Second Year, Mercy Secondary; Stanka Pompova, Ballymahon Youth Reach; Matthew Bermingham, Fifth Year, Mercy Secondary School; Mia Rowan, First Year, Mercy Secondary School; Callum McCormack, Sixth Year, Ballymahon Vocational School; and Emily Egan, First Year, Mercy Secondary School.

Hannah Daly’s winning entry was about self-expression through art and photography. Hannah loves how one can look at a photo and interpret it from their own perspective and meaning. Hannah cleverly portrays a student painting the clouds in a fabulous Ballymahon setting. The sky certainly is the limit for Hannah.

Our second placed winner Aaron Kenny’s photograph sent out a powerful message about freedom and when we look at Aaron’s photograph each of us can interpret what freedom personally means.

Terri Kemple who is very much an advocate of Human Rights used our competition as a platform to highlight the issue of domestic abuse. Terri’s photo and message was so captivating that Heather McKenna presented a prize to Terri on behalf of Longford Women’s Link with a view to incorporating Terri’s photograph into their publicity campaign surrounding domestic abuse.

Our runners up have given their own explanation of their incredible entries which we have no doubt you would be thoroughly intrigued by. Each of the eight winners met the competition criteria in that their entries provided a powerful message, some obvious with some being more complex.

Each winning entry had the power to evoke strong emotions, awaken and ignite the imagination of the viewer, capturing a moment in time. We would like to sincerely thank the teachers, deputy principals and principals for encouraging and supporting students with their entries.

We have certainly realised the powerful messages our Ballymahon secondary students can convey through their eyes and imagination, with the potential of becoming excellent advocates in their young lives going forward and who knows, even a professional photographer in the making!

Congratulations and well done to all the winners and runners up. Thank you very much to the sponsors of this lovely competition for the fantastic prizes, namely, Nally’s Circle K for the Canon EOS 2000D camera, Sean Clancy Photographer for photography lesson and photography book, an anonymous sponsor for the Apple AirPods, Center Parcs Ballymahon for goodie hampers and to Andrea O’Reilly for assembling a number of hampers also.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very happy, healthy and safe 2021.

See next week’s Leader for the winning photographs.