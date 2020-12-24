Let's help get 'Sanctuary’ by Longford's Aishling Farrell and Leia Victory to No 1 in the iTunes chart this Christmas

Let's help get two immensely talented Longford singers to No 1 in the iTunes chart this Christmas.

'Sanctuary’ by Longford's Aishling Farrell and Leia Victory is No 1 in the Irish Country iTunes Chart and currently at No 2 on iTunes all genres.

When Cian Neary (15), Killashee, lost his battle for life on September 23, 2019 after being diagnosed with hepatosplenic T cell lymphoma twelve months earlier, it happened to be the day of the mass at his school, Mercy Secondary School Ballymahon

Longford.

Aishling and Leia performed 'Sanctuary' at the mass.

Three days later at a packed St Mel's Cathedral in Longford, Aishling and Leia silenced the congregation as they bravely performed the song again at Cian’s funeral mass.

Cian's Kennels, a charitable organisation set up in memory of Cian, posted on their Facebook page: "It’s a beautiful song, the lyrics have such meaning and the girl’s performances are outstanding.



"I know this song will touch the hearts of many....as it has us.... And the icing on the “Christmas” cake! It’s available for download on iTunes for 99cent with all proceeds going to Cian’s Kennels.

"Have a listen & help us spread the word....or in this case the music! Merry Christmas & thank you!"

Apple Music link;

https://music.apple.com/album/1546040846?app=itunes&ls=1



iTunes link;

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1546040846



