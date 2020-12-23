PICTURES | Santa has a socially distanced visit to Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon
Santa Claus managed to make it to Ballymahon town over the weekend for a socially distanced visit with the local children, thanks to Bridgeways Family Resource Centre. Families could book ten minute slots with Santy, who knew each child’s name and was delighted to chat with them from a distance of two metres.
Each child received a gift and a family pack and all Covid-19 regulations were strictly adhered to.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on