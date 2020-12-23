Free Wi-Fi is now available in Longford, Ballymahon and Drumlish

Longford County Council has announced the rollout of free public Wi-Fi in Longford, Ballymahon and Drumlish.



The Wifi4EU scheme is an initiative of the European Commission (EU) which provides funding to local authorities to provide free Wi-Fi access in public places.



Longford County Council were successful in securing €15,000 in call 1 of the WiFi4EU initiative.



This €15,000 in European funding will be co-funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, bringing the total funding for this project in County Longford to €30,000.



Access to free public Wi-Fi is seen as an enabler for economic growth and promotes County Longford as a progressive county.



Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Cllr Peggy Nolan stated that she is delighted that free Wi-Fi is now available in Longford Town and invited everybody to come into town to shop, get pampered have a bite to eat and drink and connect to our new free Wi-Fi and continue to stay safe and stay connected.



Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District, Cllr Garry Murtagh stated “Free Wi-Fi is now available here in Drumlish so come into the village and support your local businesses and connect to the new free Wi-Fi and continue to stay safe and stay connected.”



Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District, Cllr Colm Murray stated, “Free Wi-Fi is now available here in Ballymahon. This WiFi4EU initiative complements our upcoming digital strategy by promoting access to the internet for our citizens and visitors so let’s shop local, stay safe and stay connected."



Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paul Ross stated “Longford County Council are delighted to launch this free public Wi-Fi. With our rural Broadband Connection Points being rolled out around the County and Wi-Fi now in Longford, Ballymahon and Drumlish, we are becoming one of the most digitally connected counties.”



Christine Collins Broadband & Digital Officer stated, “This project is funded through the EU and Department of Rural and Community Development, to promote access to Wi-Fi connectivity in public spaces in municipalities throughout Europe. We are delighted to launch the rollout of this free WIFI4EU network in Longford, Ballymahon and Drumlish.



“I would like to commend the local businesses and community to whom without their support this initiative wouldn’t be possible in particular Moments Café, Newsround, Padraig Loughrey, Dobson Jewellers, Longford Shopping Centre, Coral Leisure, Temperance Hall, Big Bites, Kevin Smith, Eugene O’Reilly and the Libraries.



“I would also like to thank VEI Global for all their efforts in installing and commissioning the WiFi4EU network during this difficult period for us all.”



Shop local, Stay safe and Stay Connected.