Longford girl's award winning postcard goes global

Eleven years old, Kelly Davis from Drumlish, is celebrating after her success in the Guides World Thinking Day international postcard competition.



Kelly’s winning entry has been printed and posted to girl guides around the world.



A sixth class pupil at St Mary’s NS, Drumlish, Kelly’s teacher is Ms Sinead McCormack, her best friends are Emma, Kate and Mia.



North Longford Guides Drumlish Branch was set up in September 2016 and Kelly joined. She was in the Brownie group until she was 10 and moved to Guides where the Leaders are Orla Morris and Siobhan Coppinger.



Daughter of Oliver and Sonia Davis, Kelly has one brother, Cillian. He is 8 years old, in 2nd class and he loves soccer and gaelic football.



Kelly enjoys playing ladies football and taking part in Community Games art, soccer and athletics events, and she is also a member of Longford Swimming Club.