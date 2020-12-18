Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Services distribute Christmas goodie bags across north Longford

The Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Services distributed Christmas goodie bags across north Longford recently.

Pamela Martin, Community Development Officer at Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Resource Services Ltd, Granard, explained;

"Our Charity the Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Services wanted to do something nice and cheerful for all our wonderful friends.

"So we put on our thinking caps and decided to bring some Christmas spirit to all our members and friends.

"Our Community project called “Christmas Bag Drop” was created. Our wonderful staff went out and about in North Longford delivering (whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines of course !!) our Christmas goodie Bags. Everyone was delighted and we were even more thrilled to see everyone looking so well.

"Our remarkable members have weathered this Covid storm with strength and grace and we look forward to reconvening our community groups in 2021."

Pamela concluded, "Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas from all at Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Services."