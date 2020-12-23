Kind-hearted Longford girl shows Christmas really is a time for giving

For kind-hearted Clodagh Tully from Ballinamuck, Christmas really is a time for giving.

Clodagh, aged 10, has just donated her lovely long hair to The Rapunzel Foundation, where it will be used to create a wig for children who suffer from hair loss.

Clodagh is also raising funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland, as she hopes that her efforts will help a child forget about their illness for a little while.

Please support Clodagh's sponsored haircut by donating online https://donorbox.org/ sponsored-haircut-clodagh

Make-A-Wish Ireland has one simple aim – to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, to bring hope, strength and happiness.

Since 1992, Make-A-Wish has granted wishes for more than 2,600 brave children across Ireland.

A wish granted is true magic for the child, providing respite from their normal routines of hospitals, doctors and treatment.

Make-A-Wish does not receive any government funding and relies overwhelmingly on the kindness of the Irish public to continue granting wishes to seriously ill children.