Longford features in new book entitled ‘An Illustrated History of the Irish Revolution 1916 - 1923’

The Blacksmith of Ballinalee General Sean MacEoin features in a new book entitled ‘An Illustrated History of the Irish Revolution 1916 - 1923’.



Michael B Barry brings the events of the Irish Revolution alive in a newly-published book which contains over 800 images including maps and historical photographs, many never published before.



What is particularly unique is that it includes over 130 painstakingly-colourised photographs. These add a unique dimension to this book by giving a new perspective and immediacy to the events, bringing to life the famous personalities of the era.



Michael Barry says, “Having spent over a decade researching this period, I decided to draw together the strands of this formative era into one volume and endeavoured to present the story in a rich visual manner. I collaborated with the master colouriser, John O’Byrne, based in Rathangan, Co Kildare, who painstakingly worked to ‘Colourise the Irish Revolution’. The 130 or so colourised images make the book particularly special.”



Author and historian Michael B Barry, from West Cork, studied in Trinity College and lives in Dublin. He has written many books including the best-selling Victorian Dublin Revealed.



In recent years he has written three critically acclaimed books on the Irish Revolution: Courage Boys, We are Winning, an Illustrated History of the 1916 Rising; The Fight for Irish Freedom, an Illustrated History of the War of Independence and The Green Divide, an Illustrated History of the Irish Civil War.