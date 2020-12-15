Minister officially opens 25 new houses at Granada View in Granard

Longford County Council welcomed Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke TD to Longford on Monday afternoon to officially open 25 new houses in Granada View, Carragh, Granard.

The Development consists of a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses. This project was funded by the Dept of Housing Local Government and Planning.

Minister Burke also called to Ballinalee, to view the progress of a Housing Development currently under construction, consisting of six two bedroom bungalows for the elderly - due for completion mid - 2021.

On this same site, Minister Burke visited Rose Cottage, which is currently is being restored as a Heritage Centre / Tea Rooms to commemorate General Sean McEoin.

Finally, the Minister called to a housing development at Farnagh, Longford town consisting of 24 houses, a mix of 2 and 3 bedrooms. Eight houses are currently complete, eight are due for completion next week with the final eight for completion in 2021.