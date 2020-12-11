PICTURES | Attic House distributes 900 Christmas selection boxes

The young people involved in the Attic House selection box collection were thrilled last week when they were finally able to deliver them to their destination.

With Covid-19 putting a stop to fundraising events, other ways of spreading Christmas cheer had to be thought up and a selection box collection has been hugely successful for the local organisation.

Initially the target was 500 selection boxes but, with such a huge response from the public, the young people ended up collecting 900 boxes in total.

These were delivered to Crumlin Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House before staff and young people distributed the remaining boxes to other members of the community last week.