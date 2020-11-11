Campaign to promote shopping in local Longford businesses over the Christmas season underway

#ShopLongford, an on-line campaign to promote shopping with local businesses over the Christmas Season, was officially launched in Longford town last Wednesday by County Council Cathaoirleach Paul Ross and will run until December 18.



The campaign which is coordinated by Longford Local Enterprise Office, in conjunction with Longford Chamber of Commerce and Local Traders Associations will be run entirely through social media and includes a weekly competition for local shoppers from November 23.



During the month of November one Longford business will be profiled each day under the #ShopLongford brand, in particular those businesses that have capacity to continue trading during lockdown. The campaign aims to highlight the people and jobs behind local businesses and their importance to the local community and economy.



Cllr Ross said, “It is critical that we support all our local shops over the next six weeks. If we do, we can help to protect jobs and keep our high streets alive.”



He added, “Retail owners are local people who provide jobs and help bring money into the local economy. By supporting our neighbours we are helping to create jobs for our young people.”



Michael Nevin of the LEO office said Covid-19 has forced many people to limit their travel but has given Longford residents opportunity to appreciate the wide range of products and services that are available on their doorstep. “The Local Enterprise Office and Chamber of Commerce would encourage people to sustain any change in behaviour that supports local business over on-line shopping or shopping in the larger urban centres.”



If you would like to get your business involved in the #ShopLongford campaign there is still time to send an attention-grabbing photo suitable for social media to lfeehily@longfordcoco.ie