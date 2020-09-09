Slashers Million Touch Live event raises €8,511.78 for Longford Hospice Homecare

Longford Slashers hosted their Million Touch Live fundraiser for Longford Hospice Homecare at the start of July and they raised the fantastic sum of €8,511.78.

Carol Murray (Chairperson, Longford Slashers Hurling Club) presented Dan Rooney (Chairperson, Longford Hospice) with the proceeds, with Ciaran MacEochaidh (Games Promotion Officer, Longford Slashers), Niall Caslin (Chairperson, Longford Slashers Ladies Club), Tom Mulligan (Chairperson, Longford Slashers Football Club,) Derek Swaris (Longford Slashers Hurling Club) and Kevin Carberry (Chairperson Longford Slashers Minor Club) also present.

Carol outlined: "Back on May 7 while in the depths of the lock down, the idea floated around Longford Slashers GAA Club to try bring some cheer back to our Community.

"The idea was born for all sections of the club (Footballers, Hurlers, Ladies Club and Camogie Club ) to come together and give back to our community by raising funds for a local charity that has touched the hearts of most, if not all Longfordians at one point or another down through the years, Longford Hospice!

"The Chairperson of Longford Hospice and a Longford Slashers man Dan Rooney was contacted and the wheels were set in motion.

"Longford Hospice provide a valuable service to the people of Longford providing appropriate physical, emotional and spiritual support to palliative care patients and their families enabling them to manage life-limiting illness and bereavement with fortitude and dignity.

"Originally the idea was to run our Million Touch Live fundraising event on the last weekend of May, however due to Covid and the logistics of running such a mammoth event on club grounds the decision was made to push the date back to the start of July.



"Longford Slashers GAA Club put their collective shoulder to the wheel and preparation got into full swing.

"As word got out about the fundraiser, the GAA community got behind the club and we started receiving videos and messages of support and encouragement from past and present GAA stars from not only County Longford but stars from GAA clubs up and down the country.



"This is something we are extremely thankful for and we were not expecting. The messages gave us as individuals and as a club the drive to push even harder for Longford Hospice.

"On the big day of the fundraiser the club came together on the field for the first time in months the fun and excitement of kicking and pucking the big and small ball for a very good local cause was evident to see on the faces of all our members whom turned out on the day.

"They showed the true spirit, grit and determination of a Longford Slashers GAA Club member and for that we will be eternally grateful.

"As the hours went by, our members continued to show up pitch side, going live and doing their little bit for Longford Hospice.

"Most importantly, they got their rewards as the people of Longford Town got behind their club and the people of County Longford got behind Longford Slashers GAA Club with extremely generous donations flowing in from the moment the event wnt live.

"Knowing due to Covid, Longford Hospice were not able to run their annual charity event. We are so proud to be able to hand over all of the funds, collected by Longford Slashers GAA Club but raised by the very generous people who donated to the cause over to Longford Hospice.

"We are very proud to say a total of €8,511.78 was raised and given to Longford Hospice.

"With so many people to thank for helping to raise these funds it would be impossible to name everyone.

"Thanks again so much to everyone that donated, everyone who sent us in video messages and offered support and thanks so much to the members of Longford Slashers GAA Club for helping out, be it from getting in your touches on the pitch to the people behind the scenes putting it all together.

"Well done everyone on a really successful effort."