Longford people urged to share sporting memorabilia for a major Europe-wide project

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is asking Longford people at home and abroad to dig out their sporting memorabilia and contribute to Europeana Sport, a European project on the culture and history of sport.

People can share their stories and memorabilia online or work with a volunteer via the phone or email to tell their stories and send in their photos of past medals, jerseys, triumphs, programmes, hurley sticks, rugby boots, trophies, diaries etc.

Those playing GAA abroad are particularly invited to participate, submitting photos of their teams, strips, community events and inter-country games.

EPIC would particularly welcome hearing from anyone who has represented their parish, county or country abroad.

Europeana Sport - Ireland’s Stories will show the richness and diversity of sporting history in Ireland and amongst the Irish overseas through the collection of stories and memorabilia from fans, players, enthusiasts, past sporting heroes and heroines.

These memories will be juxtaposed with those of other countries across Europe showing our similarities and differences but through the decades our mutual love of sport in all its forms.

Under the common banner of Europeana Sport - Ireland’s Stories, six coordinating partners from across Ireland - EPIC the Irish Emigration Museum, Digital Repository of Ireland (DRI), European Expo2020, Hunt Museum, University of Limerick Conference & Sports Campus and Fethard Horse Country Experience (FHCE) - are each undertaking campaigns focusing on specific sports including camogie, Gaelic football, horse-racing, fishing, martial arts, tag rugby, rowing. The campaigns will engage with local communities and enhance local archives, at the same time as helping to improve the mental health of all involved.

Those interested can visit the Europeana Sport Contribution Form on https://contribute.europeana. eu/sport/ to upload their stories online. Organisations interested in participating should contact the coordinators via https://tinyurl.com/ IrelandSportingStories.