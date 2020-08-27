Longford County Council holding two large goods collections and a hazardous waste collection

Longford County Council will be holding two separate large goods collections and one hazardous waste collection this year:

Collection Day 1

Large Goods collection only will take place at Furniture Recycling Ltd Towns Park Longford (next to SuperValu) on Saturday, August 29 from 10am to 1pm. Items for collection will include mattresses, beds, sofas and wooden furniture only. No paint or hazardous household waste will be collected at this collection.

Collection Day 2

Large Goods & Household Hazardous Waste collection will take place at Mulleadys Civic Amenity Site Drumlish on Friday, September 4 from 10am to 1pm. Items for collection will include beds, mattresses, furniture, carpets, toys, bicycles, household scrap metal, old paints, household cleaners, garden herbicides, pesticides, waste oil, obsolete medicines and old batteries.

A charge will apply for the collection of these items:

€20 per car

€30 per car and single axle trailer

€40 per car and double axle trailer or large van

Hazardous Waste will also incur a separate per kg charge.

No Tractors and Trailers will be permitted.

Those items that will not be collected will include all electrical goods, PVC, Plastic Oil Tanks, C&D waste, Lead, Tiles, Ceramics, and broken glass.

For further information on collections and charges contact;

Gary Brady Environmental Awareness Officer Longford County Council

on 043 – 3343451 or check out the web site on www.longfordcoco.ie