Young Edgeworthstown tech creator does Longford proud on world stage

Eleven years old Niamh Brady, from Edgeworthstown, did Longford proud when her project was selected by Limor Fried, founder of New York based Adafruit Industries, as one of the judge’s favourite entries at the recent Coolest Project Awards.



This is the world’s leading technology fair for young people.



775 young tech creators from 39 countries took part in the event which was held online this year due to Covid-19.



Niamh wrote her ‘Mineblower’ game in the Python programming language.

Limor Fried’s company name is a homage to computer science pioneer Ada Lovelace and her company’s goal is to get more people involved in technology, science and engineering.



This, it appears, is already happening at CoderDojo Longford where Niamh attends weekly coding sessions.



As well as having a number of projects showcased at Coolest Projects and Niamh’s achievement, the club celebrated another out of this world success recently.



Seven teams from CoderDojo Longford wrote Python programs which were run on a computer on the International Space Station.



Participating children received certificates from the Space Station including a map showing where the Space Station was when their code was run.

CoderDojo Longford holds weekly sessions, during term time, from 3-5pm, Saturdays at The Attic House.



Participants can learn how to code, develop websites, create an app or a game and explore technology in an informal, creative and social environment.



Peer to peer learning is strongly encouraged and a voluntary show and tell session helps build presentation skills.

Young people between 7 and 17 wishing to attend can apply for a free ticket through Eventbrite.



For further information on when sessions recommence keep an eye on the CoderDojo Longford Facebook page or email CoderDojoLongford@gmail.com.