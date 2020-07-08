Longford girl Michaela Cox celebrates 24th birthday by shaving her hair off for charity

Killashee’s Michaela Cox celebrated her 24th birthday last Saturday, by ‘channeling her inner Sinead O’Connor’ and undergoing a head shave to raise funds for Cian's Kennels.

Cian Neary died last September following a courageous battle with cancer and Cian's Kennels is an idea inspired by the late teenager's family in recognition of his love for animals and in particular their family dog 'Cooper' who would go on to become a key source of strength and support throughout his illness.

Michaela’s dad Barry shaved off her hair and she said afterwards, “I just want to say a massive thank you to absolutely everyone involved. The GoFundMe page is currently at €3,615 and looking at the sponsorship cards I've gotten home so far we're looking at about another €1,000 to come in which is incredible!”

She added, “A huge thank you to every single person who donated either through the GoFundMe page or the cards, the businesses who let me put cards up on their premises, to everyone who shared the campaign across their own social media to help raise awareness, to my family and friends for not thinking I was entirely nuts for talking about shaving my head!”

Michaela said the biggest thank you of all needs to go to the Neary family themselves for their incredible work and commitment to the cause - and to Cian who came up with the original idea. “What an incredible legacy left behind by that young man.”

She continued, “I wasn't fully prepared to be able to see so much of my head so that was a bit shocking and being able to feel wind and rain drops on my scalp has been a strange sensation! I've a selection of wooly hats at hand constantly!

“Overall it's been an incredible experience and humbling to be involved in such a community effort, so for now I'm going to enjoy channeling my inner Sinead O'Connor!”

Michaela concluded, “I'll be collecting the rest of the sponsorship cards next week and my GoFundMe will still be open for another week or two and then I'll put up the final amount across my social media platforms so keep an eye out for that.”

Meanwhile, sisters Elizabeth, Karen and Jane O’Boyle, will each swim 3.86km (Ironman swim distance) on July 15 on the river Shannon in Tarmonbarry to raise funds for three charities - Cian’s Kennels, the Ollie Cox Injury Fund and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

They have set up a gofundme page, O’Boyle Charity swim, which has received donations of over €3,700 to-date and the O’Boyle sisters are urging people to support three local charities that they have a personal connection with.