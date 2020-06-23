Oh! O’Hehirs Bakery & Cafe, Longford launching sourdough bread range

Oh! More exciting news from the O’Hehirs Bakery - the launch of the sourdough range!

O'Hehirs Bakery in Longford has announced they're launching their new sourdough range named "OH! THE SOURDOUGH" on Wednesday, June 24.

It's been just three months after the bakery introduced its online cake ordering facilities, as the surprisingly easy way to order occasion cakes.



The company is now spoiling their customers again with these exciting new breads that are baked in-store and will be available to Longford shoppers all year round.

Pop in and check it yourself. There's a sweet treat for everyone who'll avail of a two-loaf deal on Wednesday.

O'Hehirs Bakery & Cafe, Tesco Shopping Centre, Longford.

www.ohehirs.ie