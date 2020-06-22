North Longford and Dromard saddened by death of esteemed football coach and respected Moyne CS teacher Peter Crossan

There is an air of sadness around North Longford and Dromard following the death of esteemed football coach and former Moyne Community School teacher, Peter Crossan, who passed to his eternal reward on Sunday, June 21.

A resident of Fyhora, Moyne, Co Longford and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, Peter was well known and highly respected throughout both counties and he died peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Peter was predeceased by his wife Mae, and deepest sympathy is extended to his brothers; Patrick, Noel, Aiden, Sean, Damien, sister; Eileen, brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends and colleagues at Moyne Community School. RIP.

In a tribute post on Facebook, Moyne CS remembered Peter as a great friend and mentor to generations of pupils and staff.

“Everyone in Moyne Community School are saddened at the passing of our friend and former colleague Peter Crossan.

“Peter taught metalwork, engineering and technical drawing until his retirement in 2013.

“Whether it was in the classroom teaching the subjects he loved, on the football pitch where he trained and coached so many school teams or simply in the corridor sharing a kind word of encouragement Peter was a friend and mentor to generations of pupils and staff who got to know him as a friend.

“He loved the school and all who he met in it and will be remembered for his big smile and even bigger heart. We offer our sympathies to all of Peter’s extended family and friends. Ní beidh a leithéid ann arís.”

Paying tribute, Dromard GAA public relations officer Thomas Conefrey, said Peter made an enormous contribution to the club.

“Dromard GAA is sad to note the passing of Peter Crossan, Fyhora, one of the best known and respected members of the club.

“Peter made an enormous contribution at all levels of the club over many years from his involvement with senior, U21, minor and schools teams in Dromard and he served in various capacities on our minor and senior executives.

“Peter also trained the Dromard ladies team for a period.

“Many of our current and former players will have fond memories of Peter from their time in Moyne Community School where he was a teacher and where he coached and mentored a large number of our young players.

“The success many of these players later went on to enjoy at club and county level owes much to Peter’s dedication as a trainer and his encouragement of our young players.

“The Club’s senior and U21 championship successes from 1999 and through the 2000s would not have been possible without his contribution to the development of our players.

“Peter was an esteemed member of our Club and his absence through illness in recent years was sadly missed.

“The Club offers its condolences to the Crossan family on his passing.”

Due to HSE and government regulations, Peter's funeral will be private to family only.

The funeral cortége will arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Wednesday, June 24 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page. Family flowers only please and donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society Of Ireland.

Anyone wishing to offer their condolences may do so on RIP.ie