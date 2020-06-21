PICTURES: Granard brought to sombre standstill as public join gardaí in honouring late Det Garda Colm Horkan

The north Longford town of Granard was brought to a tear-jerking standstill earlier today as members of the public joined local gardaí in paying tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Traffic coming into and out of the town was also brought to a halt as the tricolour was lowered and a hauntingly moving rendition of Danny Boy was played by Sgt Caroline Keogh on the tin whistle.

Many members of the public stood shoulder to shoulder with retired members of the force in a guard of honour to the 49-year-old detective.

Locals were seen wiping tears from their eyes as they sympathised with members of Granard Gardaí to the much loved and deepy admired Charlestown native.

It came as the well respected detective was laid to rest today in his hometown in Co Mayo.