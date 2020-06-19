PICTURES | Longford GAA clubs raise over €14,000 for charity

Two Longford GAA clubs have raised over €14,000 for charity.

The Mullinalaghta St Columba's GFC, Colours for Cancer fundraising drive in aid of LARCC Cancer Support Sanctuary, Multyfarnham has raised over €7,000 and the figure is rising.

There was a huge turnout for Sunday's walk, cycle or run of the loop of the parish (Mullinalaghta Camino) and Club Chairperson Kieran Rogers explained, “The figure raised is just above €7,000 and we won't have a final figure until the end of the week.”

Wolfe Tones Hurling Club in Edgeworthstown also embarked on a novel fundraiser which involved a marathon 30-hour ball wall challenge in aid of Longford Hospice last weekend.

Clare star Seadna Morey, Kilkenny’s Aidan ‘Taggy’ Fogarty, RTE's Jacqui Hurley and Ciaran Mullooly, Longford footballer Darren Gallagher, Galway's Jonathan Glynn and James Skehill were among the big name personalities to back the event which has also raised €7,000.