PICTURES | Longford lads rock up to McDonald's Drive Through in makeshift cardboard vehicles

We all love a chancer and Clonguish lads, James Galligan, Adam Shields, Cian sutton and Jason Glancy are certainly a shower of chancers.

When McDonalds in Longford reopened its drive through service yesterday, the lads decided to chance their arms and join the queue.

No vehicle? No problem for the four lads, who, along with cameraman Ben Carthy, call themselves the 'Dicey Boys' and have a new YouTube channel, called Dicey, where they'll be uploading various videos of pranks and other mad antics.

Grabbing some cardboard, tape and markers, the lads fashioned their own vehicles, complete with NCT, tax and insurance, to make them look more realistic...

"We thought it was worth a go. We queued for 30 or 40 minutes, with every car taking photos and laughing," said James Galligan when he shared the images with the Longford Leader.

"Even the McDonalds workers (were laughing), but unfortunately, they did refuse to serve us in the vehicles, due to insurance reasons. It was all about the effort."

The lads were also filming for their upcoming YouTube video, which will go live on their channel this Monday.

All from the parish of Clonguish, the lads are "'Guish footballers and proud", James explained.

The group of friends has been planning videos for a few months and put up their first video last week, which is doing well.

"We're kind of just vlogging and a few harmless pranks here and there, we’re improving everyday and 100% believe we have what it takes to make it big and the next video is going to be huge," said James.

"Although McDonalds wouldn’t serve us, pizza hut seen our efforts and gave us free ice cream."

And it was a good effort, in fairness to them.

