Do not trust bogus waste collectors, Longford County Council warns

A statutory litter fine is currently €150, after which you have 21 days to pay before a file is prepared for court.

The people who get litter fines could consider themselves lucky - the council could also bring them straight to court, where they can be fined up to €4,000 and ordered to pay hefty costs.

Gary Brady of the environmental section in Longford County Council says some people seem to think that because bottle banks are provided, this gives them a green light to dispose of various types of waste there.

The council’s Environment Section often get appeals from people who say they didn’t know it was an offence to drop bags, boxes, duvets, tvs etc., at bottle banks.

“An easy rule of thumb is would you drop it outside your own door? If not, bring it home and bin it,” says Gary.

This year, the council’s Environment Section will be targeting householders who pay the ‘man with the van’ to dispose of their waste or ‘clear out’ their rubbish. This often ends up in a field close to where it was collected.

“Bogus collectors arriving at your door offering to take your rubbish away or advertising to take it for you, usually end up dumping it somewhere illegally.

“You are responsible for your waste, from when it leaves your front gate to where it ends up for disposal,” says Gary.

“Under the Waste Management Regulations all waste collectors must have a valid Waste Collection Permit. If a ‘man with a van’ arrives at your gate seeking to take or dispose of your waste, there is every chance that your waste will end up dumped – in a bog, in a field, or on a derelict site.

“If the Council cleans it up you are paying on the double - paying the bogus collector and paying again through your taxes to have it cleaned. If it can be linked to you – you will pay a third time – in court.

“Do not give your waste to bogus collectors. Check their waste collection permit. Do not allow bogus collectors to profit from the destruction of your environment.

If you are approached by a bogus collector, please report it to Longford County Council in confidence, on 043-3343300.

On the lead up to the June bank holiday weekend, Longford County Council ask the public to respect the bottle banks. Please bring boxes, plastic bags or other material home and dispose of them responsibly. In the event the bottle banks are full, please use an alternative location.

Longford County Council are asking for the public's help in stopping illegal dumping. If you see someone illegally dumping please report them on 1850 434 450.