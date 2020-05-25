ISPCA rescue two emaciated Doberman dogs

ISPCA Inspectors continue to work on the frontline tackling animal cruelty and coming to the aid of cruelly treated, neglected and abused animals in need.

Two Doberman dogs are two such animals that were initially seized by an Inspector due to their poor condition and later surrendered into the care of the ISPCA.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said: “The dogs were in a bad way, extremely thin. They are both recovering well in ISPCA care and have increased in weight by over 25% since their rescue. It will be some time before their recuperation is complete but, when it is, we will be looking for loving new homes where they will be properly cared for.

Investigations are continuing and a file is currently being prepared on the matter.

“ISPCA Inspectors are still out there responding to emergencies and rescuing animals, but this is only the first step in the process” said Chief Inspector Conor Dowling.

“Our animal care staff do amazing work in rehabilitating hundreds of animals and getting them ready to be responsibly rehomed. And another part of the process in such instances is the preparation of a case file in relation to potential breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act (AHWA) 2013.

"Some of the animals we have seized have been in our care for over a year while we wait for cases to be heard in court and we are experiencing further delays in the judicial system due to COVID-19”.

The ISPCA depends on public donations to continue our vital work rescuing, rehabilitating and responsibly rehoming hundreds of vulnerable animals that desperately need our help.

We are in this together and if you have already been in touch with a donation to support our work, thank you so much. For more information about the ISPCA’s work, or make a donation if you can, please visit our website here https://www.ispca.ie/ donate/.

If you suspect that an animal is suffering from abuse, cruelty or neglect, please report your concerns in confidence on 1890 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie or report online here.