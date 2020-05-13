Longford Women's Link and County Longford Public Participation Network launch 'HEAR FOR YOU' initiative

Longford Women’s Link (LWL) is a dynamic social enterprise that links women with the resources to make their community safe and equal.

LWL identifies and addresses key inequalities that prevent women in Longford achieving full social/economic potential and their work provides real and tangible opportunities for women and their families.

LWL are responsible for bringing the Community Champion initiative to Longford in partnership with Irish Rural Link and The Wheel.

County Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) was established as part of the Local Government Reform Act 2014.

Its main function is to act as the link through which Longford County Council and other decision making bodies connect with the Community & Voluntary, Social Inclusion and Environmental sectors in the county.

Longford PPN currently has a very diverse membership of 410 community groups.

LWL and Longford PPN are launching a new initiative called “HEAR FOR YOU” which will enable people around the county to stay connected by phone whether its connecting through shared interests or just engaging in a friendly chat.

You can be part of this chain of calls by contacting the details below.

Karen Reilly, Longford Community Champion

Mobile: 086 4183435

Email: mentor@lwl.ie





Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Development Officer

Mobile: 087 2615583

Email : scronogue@longfordcoco.ie

Also see insert in this week's Longford Leader for more information