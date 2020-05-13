Granard Farmers Mart first online auction takes place on Monday, May 18

From Monday, May 18, Granard Mart will be holding their first online auction. This year has been the hardest I've ever seen, in all of my 20 years here (this August) in Granard Mart, and with the Mart celebrating their 50th Anniversary, this year, we had to change our system of selling cattle to keep our business going.

As most businesses dealing with the lockdown and with the Covid-19 restrictions, we’ve had to change our way of thinking, moving from the traditional selling through the ring to a more set controlled way. We had been working the system the best we could with allowing cattle to be sold through a viewing process and making a bid to the auctioneer, on site, and sellers contacted after all buyers had viewed or stock and all bids taken. This was a very long drawn out process and very limited to buyers, so therefore, the online auctions, seems to be the next best thing in order to get our sales ring back in action.

It's all very new to us here but we look forward to the challenge of it and we are aware it may not suit everyone, but we encourage all our customers to be open minded and to reach out to us if unsure about any element of it. Our plan for now is to run every Monday evening for all stock. Stock must be pre-booked, this can be done, on any of the following days before the sale date that suits you - Monday from 12 noon to 4pm; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 5pm.

In order for the online system to work efficiently, everyone must follow the guidelines given at the point of booking in their cattle. A set time will be given to the seller, cattle are then dropped off at that time, then sellers will be contacted by phone when their cattle have gone through the ring. Buyers that are registered to bid online will be allowed to view all stock for one hour every Monday afternoon from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. It is hugely important to stress to keep with HSE guidelines of social distancing at all times while on the mart premises.

All buyers must then leave the Mart yard in order for the online auction to start and no cattle that come to the mart after the viewing time will be entered into the Auction. It's all very different from what we are used to, but as the country has shown, we can all make changes when it is asked of us. We all find ourselves in a very new world since Covid-19 and it has made us be more respectful of life and illness.

Every home, business and school have had to adapt to this new way of thinking and I have every faith in our customers that they will adapt to this too. We long for the day whereby we can see the faces back around our sales ring until then please support us in our new venture and keep safe.

- Charlotte Kearney, Manager, Granard Farmers Mart

- Granard Farmers Mart, Granard, Co Longford. Tel: 043 66 86026 / 86027. Email: granardmart@live.ie