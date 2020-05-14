Carrickedmond GAA & LGFA fundraise for Pieta House & Jigsaw

Carrickedmond GAA & LGFA have undertaken to raise funds for the suicide and bereavement charity Pieta House and the youth mental health charity Jigsaw.

From May 9 - 18, they are asking members of the community to take our men and ladies football teams by walking, running or cycling around your local area.

The ladies have gotten off to a good start and have established a lead after day two.

The fundraiser is spearheaded by ladies captain Sarah Shannon and men’s Chairperson Padraig McGrath.

Carrickedmond Ladies has already been linked to the charity Jigsaw as it was named as a Lidl One Good Club for 2020, to promote mental health awareness and support in young people.

Due to Covid-19 all fundraiser events have had to be cancelled, jeopardising the availability of vital support and guidance for those struggling with mental health difficulties and both Sarah and Padraig were anxious to do something to help.

So far over €2,500 has been raised for the charities through Gofundme and Facebook.

If you can contribute through walking, running or cycling or making a donation you will find the details on the Carrickedmond GAA and LGFA Facebook pages.