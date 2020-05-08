PICTURES | Newtowncashel family spreads a little hope with colourfully painted stones

The village of Newtowncashel is looking a lot brighter this week after one family decided to spread a little positivity during these difficult times of Covid-19 lockdown.

Local artist, Tara Healy and her two children Joanna and Joshua got busy painting stones and writing messages of hope on them before decorating the village with them.

"We watched them doing it on the RTE news in Dublin and because we are in the village we are watching everyone walking and cycling past daily," Tara told the Longford Leader.

"So we said we would brighten up the village with little postivity - messages and bright coloured stones and lots of glitter."