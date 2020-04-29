PICTURES | Gardaí at Longford Train Station ensure passengers are on essential journeys as part of Operation Fanacht

Operation Fanacht is in full swing in Longford once again as a gardaí carry out high visibility patrols around the county.

This morning saw a number of checkpoints across the county, including one on the Edgeworthstown to Longford road.

Meanwhile, at Longford Train Station, Garda Jamie Rosney and Garda Philip Weafer joined Longford Station Master Gavin Collins to carry out checks on trains leaving the station this morning.

Gardaí carried out these checks to ensure that only essential travel was taking place.

On Monday, An Garda Síochána announced the continuation of its major operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Operation Fanacht will once again see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country until the end of the May Bank Holiday weekend on Monday, May 4.

The operation will also see Gardaí conduct high visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with restrictions.

Operation Fanacht previously ran from April 8 until April 13 inclusive in the run-up to, and during, the Easter Weekend.

