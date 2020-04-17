GALLERY 6 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Fionn, Caoilin and Eoghan O'Reilly in Abbeylara really miss Granny & Granddad Keane in Galway. They can’t wait to visit and have Sunday breakfast especially Granny’s sausages

Nicole Geelan from Trillick, Longford wants to say a big hello to Granny and Grandad Geelan from Newtownforbes Longford and a big hug to my sister Clodagh too. Missing you loads. Can't wait to see you all soon. Also hello to granny and pop Oates!

To Granny and Grandad, Breedge and Eamonn Quinn in Enybegs, Killoe, Co Longford. I hope you are well. I'm looking forward to visiting you soon. Love Rían

Saffron and Jack would like to wish their granny and grandad Quigley in Ferefad and their granny and grandad Cosgrove in Killashee a very Happy Easter and they shall see them soon xx

Cathal, Katie, Patrick and Mollie Slevin from Streamstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath say hello to Granny Brigie in Robinstown, Granard and to their cousins too

To Granny and Grandad, Helen and John Findlay, Mosstown, Kenagh. Happy Easter from Aibhilín McLaren

Peter (9), Alex (4) and Conor (7) Murtagh live in Tyrone and their grandparents (Carmel and Pete Murtagh) live in Kenagh, Co Longford. The boys say they miss their trips to the farmhouse in Longford and they can't wait to get back to have some of granny's brown bread and honey

Nanny, thank you for getting us a new bed in your house. We can’t wait to go for a sleep over when the virus is gone and thanks to Grandad for all the sweet deliveries - you’re some man for one man. Nanny Mary, thank you for all the cards. We will visit as soon as we can. NannyMc we can’t wait to show you the videos of us jumping the bog drains, it was so much fun. Stay safe everyone and we can’t wait for a big party when this is all over. From Jamie & Michaela Marlowe Xx

Happy Easter to Granny & Grandad Furey (Esker North, Drumlish) and Nanna Kane (Cornakelly, Moyne). Can't wait to see you all soon. Lots of love from Louise and Aoife xx

A special hello and miss you from Megan, Jamie, Abbie to nana and grandad Ann and Eamonn Downes, 6 Glack View, Longford. We miss you so much, and mum and dad, from Emma and James Burke in Letterkenny xx