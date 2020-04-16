GALLERY 5 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Our daughters Avery (5) and Sloane (1) would like to say a big hello and we miss you to their grandparents, Barney & Helen Leavy, Glack, Longford; Martha Meenaghan, Longford and Petros Boulos, Galway. Thank you, Michelle & Alex Boulos, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Hello Granny A, in Moydow. We will see you soon love Diarmuid, Maebh and Dervla

My name is Joshua. I live in Lanzarote and I miss my grandparents Nancy & Pat Reilly from Park Road, Longford very much. I saw them last summer and they were due to come visit in May, but now they can't so I'm hoping this message will cheer them up. I love you and miss you both, love Joshua

Grace O’Reilly, from Lanesboro, pictured with Karen and Kevin. Missing you loads and can’t wait to get down to Limerick again to see you both, love always Grace xx

Baby Darragh with his brother Kyle Casey, Stonepark Longford. Darragh was born on March 19. We miss seeing our grandparents Dermot & Geraldine McDermott, Mary & Brendan Casey & great-grandmother Nannie Mc (Rita McDermott) and all our other family members and friends. We look forward to catching up with everyone when it is safe to do so

This is a message for Benny and Catherine Reid in Aughnacliffe from their grandchildren in England. Dear grandma and grandpa, a very happy Easter! Hope you are staying safe and looking after yourselves! We miss you and look forward to seeing you both later this year. Lots and lots of love, Matilda and Patrick xxx

Happy Easter Grandad Charlie & Granny Kathleen (Lanesboro) & Grandad Jimmy & Granny Rita (Ballymahon). We miss you all very much & can't wait to catch up on all the cuddles we've been missing. All our Love Shona & Ciara Lennon xxxx

Hello Granny and Gaga, Kathleen Campbell in Butterfield, who makes the best sausages, and Tommy Campbell, who is in St Joseph's. I miss you both and I love you. Caitlin Xxxxxx

This is my nanny Lena McLoughlin from Kilsallagh, Mostrim and I miss her ever so much. The bottle of Rosè wine is chilling for when this is all over, love you lots, Niamho (Niamh McLoughlin)