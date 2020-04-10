Sinn Féin holding a number of online Easter Commemorations

As a result of these changing and very uncertain times, Sinn Féin will be holding a number of online Commemorations on Easter Sunday, April 12.

The Longford/Westmeath virtual commemoration will be made available and shared on the Sorca Clarke TD Facebook page. CLICK HERE FOR THE SORCA CLARKE TD FACEBOOK PAGE

Deputy Clarke explained, “As we have always done on an annual basis, Republicans across Ireland and around the world gather as we do each Easter to remember those who gave their lives in pursuit of Irish freedom in the 1916 Rising and at other periods of our history.”

The Longford/Westmeath TD continued, “In 1916, Ireland was the little country that fought the most powerful empire in the world. On that Easter Monday, just 1200 men and women set out to bring an end to British rule in Ireland – in their words, to ‘strike a blow for freedom’. The leaders, including the seven signatories to the Proclamation, were all executed by the British in the weeks that followed.



“We remember the ultimate sacrifice they made just as we remember the ultimate sacrifice paid by republicans since.



“Of course, we do not just remember the individuals who led the Easter Rising, but also their vision and the ideals they died for. These ideals were best articulated by James Connolly, Pádaric Pearse and the other signatories of the Proclamation of the Irish Republic – of national sovereignty, equality, social justice, and democratic rights for all.”

Due to the public health emergency across the island, Sinn Féin will hold an online National Easter Commemoration at 3pm on Easter Sunday with a reading of the Proclamation, music and song and an address by Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald.

This event will be live streamed on the Sinn Féin Facebook, Twitter, YouTube pages and via the Sinn Féin website at www.sinnfein.ie

Throughout the week Sinn Féin will also be hosting different videos and photographic exhibitions online and we are asking people to wear an Easter Lily and put a tricolour in your window or garden.

They are also encouraging children and families to put Easter 1916 imagery, artwork etc in your windows and online, as was done for Lá Fhéile Phádraig.



A reminder once again that Longford/Westmeath virtual commemoration will be made available and shared on the Sorca Clarke TD Facebook page.

